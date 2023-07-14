From July 13, 2023, Matthew DeTomasi assumes the role of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Michelin Italyreplacing Simone Miatton. The latter, in turn, joins the Personnel Management team at the Corporate level, covering the role of Head of Employee Experience for the entire Michelin Group.

De Tomasi new President and CEO Michelin Italy

Matteo De Tomasi holds a degree in economics from theUniversity of Parma and holds an Executive Masters of Business Administration from Imperial College Business School in London. You started working at Michelin in early 2020 as Global Account Manager for the Truck and Bus business line.

Matteo De Tomasi is the new President and CEO of Michelin Italy

Prior to this, he gained experience abroad, in Switzerland, France and Great Britain, occupying roles in marketing and sales for major companies such as Hexagon, Armstrong World Industries and Hilti Great Britain.

Since November 2022, he has held the position of Commercial Director of Michelin Italiana SpA for Italy and Malta, a position he still holds today.

