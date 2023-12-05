New duel on the horizon

Bridgestone had formalized its application to participate in the contract for the supply of tires in F1 for the three-year period 2025-2027. Pirellisole supplier of the top automotive formula since 2011, has fended off competition from the Japanese giant by winning the tender for the three-year period valid until 2027.

Since 2011, the long P manufacturer has also been involved as the sole supplier of the Superbike championship and as regards two wheels he will debut in Moto2 and Moto3 starting from 2024 until 2026, taking over from the English Dunlop. The duel between Pirelli and Bridgestone could arise again in 2027 with regards to the supply of the premier class of the MotoGP, the MotoGP.

The French MichelinIn fact, it will be the sole supplier until 2026, but in 2023 there have been several cases of complaints from drivers due to non-performing tyres. The latest sensational episode occurred in Qatar on the occasion of the penultimate round when Jorge Martin, involved in the fight for the title, found himself having to deal with a defective rear tyre, a situation experienced by Francesco Bagnaia also on other occasions (on all the Silverstone Sprint).

Pirelli’s arrival in Moto2 and Moto3 could be preparatory to MotoGP, while Bridgestone, in view of a potential return to MotoGP, is keeping itself ‘trained’ in the EWC World Endurance Championship and in the European Talent Cup. Reached by the newspaper speedweek.com the manager of Pirelli Giorgio Barbier for now he has dismissed the MotoGP hypothesis: “I can only underline that we are preparing for our first GP season in Moto2 and Moto3. At this stage it is difficult to concentrate on a great challenge like MotoGP, while at the same time we have to guarantee the service for the Superbike World Championship. There will be many changes in the regulations in the coming years. I expect to see heavily modified MotoGP bikes for 2027, and we will follow this development closely.”. What Barbier is referring to is the decrease in displacement from 1000 cubic cm to 850 for 2027, only the official announcement is missing, but the agreement between the manufacturers participating in MotoGP has already been reached.