Michele Garruto’s brother denounces what happened that day last July. The 30-year-old’s body left on the asphalt for 5 hours

Michael Garruto he lost his life in a car accident last July. The barber was only 30 years old and, that day, he was aboard his motorbike.

Today, brother Teodoro wanted publicly denounce what happened, emphasizing that no one has yet opened an investigation file, despite the seriousness of the facts.

It was July 7, 2022, when Michele Garruto was riding his motorbike along the provincial road 31 bisbetween Saronno, Ceriano Laghetto and Rovello Porro.

Suddenly, while proceeding respecting the speed limit, a driver driving a van did reverse from a pitch, in a point where it was not allowed and without checking the arrival of other vehicles. The fight was unpredictable and the 30-year-old barber has lost his life instantly.

Today the brother denounces the behavior of the police. He said that when 118 arrived, the doctors were unable to do anything for Michele. Unfortunately he was already deceased. But the police? The first patrol has arrived after an hour and a half and officers stated that the body it was not their responsibility:

Not even looking at each other and dodging as I ran towards them for help. Three hours after the accident, three more patrols arrive, all from different countries and provinces.

All the agents stated that it was not their responsibility and the 30-year-old’s body remained on the asphalt for 5 long hours. Finally, it was taken from a funeral home:

No file has ever been opened on the incident by the competent prosecutors.

Teodoro also underlined that the driver, who tested positive for cocaine and hashish, is still on the loose.