The rescuers could do nothing to save his life Michele Saragaglia. The 46-year-old man was cycling in Follonica, in the province of Grosseto, in Tuscany. Suddenly a bus on the street it hit him head-on and he lost his life. It happened on the afternoon of September 16th along the roundabout at the entrance to Via Leopardi.

In the late afternoon of Saturday 16 September 2023, Michele Saragaglia, worker originally from Basilicata, but who had been in Follonica for some time, was riding his bike. For reasons yet to be ascertained, a bus hit him on the roundabout at the entrance to Via Leopardi.

There was nothing that could be done for the worker. Those present immediately called for help. Rescuers arrived on the scene with a medical vehicle from Follonica, the Red Cross of the Gavorrano section, the Carabinieri and the firefighters. The 46-year-old lost his life shortly after the accident.

Healthcare personnel have attempted to resuscitate the 46-year-old man, but unfortunately for him there was nothing to do. The Carabinieri, who immediately intervened on the scene, began to investigate the case and collect testimony to reconstruct what happened.

According to an initial reconstruction, the heavy vehicle hit the bike on which the man was travelling, causing him to end up on the asphalt. The cyclist hit his head very hard, reporting injuries that gave him no escape.

The nearby firefighters immediately intervened on the scene, hearing the screams and rushing to the scene. Then the 118 ambulance also arrived, together with the Pegaso helicopter, which was immediately returned.

We need to understand, now, what happened: perhaps a moment of distraction, an imprudent manoeuvre, a blind spot of the heavy vehicle which did not allow the driver to see it: these are all hypotheses being examined by the investigators.