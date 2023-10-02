Michele, the “bionic hand” is reality. “Being able to raise a glass is priceless”

Michele will be able to return to his normal life, the “bionic hand” much desired by the 18 year old Maranello now it has become reality. “And the best moment of my life. Thanks to the generosity of many Italians who joined the fundraising on “gofoundme”“my” Adam’s Hand, the myoelectric hand produced in Salento will allow me to realize my life plans“. Michele tells his touching story: “Since August 2022 in which I discovered the hand of BionIt Labs, there is a before and an after in life. I reached the company in Salento – says the 18 year old born without a limb – and it was magnificent being able to try the bionic hand for the first time. It wasn’t easy, but the thrill of being able raise a glass or touch other objects with your hand priceless“.

“The next obstacle, however – continues Michele to the Quotidiano di Puglia – was the cost of the prosthesisabout 40 thousand, a sum that would only partly be covered by the national health system. Michele and his family did not lose heart, and in just a few days by activating a fundraiser on the GoFoundme portal, they collected over 27 thousand euroswell beyond the threshold of 20 thousand euros needed to reach the budget and make the dream come true. Michele was born without his right hand, a deficit that affected the boy’s daily life in every small gesture, but the technology developed by one Salento start-up, BionIt Labs of Soleto, has changed every perspective. Adam’s Hand, a latest generation myoelectric prosthesis, the “bionic hand” sought throughout Italy by the 18 year old boy has been found after several searches right in Salentograndfather’s homeland.

