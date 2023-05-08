Rome – Terrible news has hit the world of artistic roller skating. In the past few hours he died in fact at the age of 26 Michael Sicacoach and well-known face in the environment given the recent successes with the senior Italian national team.

According to some sources, the athlete would have been the victim of a fall from the balcony while on vacation in Paris. Polisportiva Giovanni Masi, a company from Casalecchio di Reno who had welcomed the young Neapolitan as a coach after a triumphant journey as an athlete, spread the news on social media.

Michele Sica, nephew of the famous boxer Elio Cotena, has in fact achieved extremely significant results during his career, winning the gold medal at the Junior World Championships two years in a row in 2015 (Cali) and 2016 (Novara) as well as the silver at the European Championships of the highest category in 2018 in Lagoa (Portugal). Unpredictable successes, arrived with commitment, effort and a lot of dedication.

The mourning and condolences of his Polisportiva

«It is with immense pain and disbelief that we communicate the sudden and premature death of the young Polisportiva coach Masi Skating and friend Michele Sica – the message from Polisportiva -. Michele had been with us for a few years, he was born in 1997 and before dedicating himself to training he had had an important career as a figure skater with a junior World title in 2016 and a senior European silver in 2018. Deepest condolences to all the family».