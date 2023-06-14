Always media adversary of Silvio Berlusconi, Michele Santoro recalls with emotion the knight and the historic episode of Public Service of 2013

In the episode of the program Half past eight of La7, which aired on the day of Silvio Berlusconi’s disappearance, also spoke Michael Santoro. The journalist, often of thoughts opposite to those of the Cavaliere, recalled the former premier and some anecdotes related to him, including the historic debate between Berlusconi and Marco Travaglio moderated by him and aired in 2013.

The disappearance of Silvio Berlusconi in one way or another shocked and shocked everyoneeven those who have historically never been close to the Knight, especially as regards political ideas.

This is certainly the case of Michele Santoro, journalist who has repeatedly found himself on the opposite side of Berlusconi’s.

Credit: Half past eight – A7

On the evening of 12 June, the day Silvio Berlusconi passed away forever, Santoro was guest of the program Half past eight on A7.

The reporter has open-hearted speech of the former Prime Ministerrecalling some anecdotes and episodes of him.

The words of Michele Santoro

Inevitably Santoro spoke of historic episode of Public Service aired on 10 January 2013 on La7, when Berlusconi and Marco Travaglio engaged in ‘battle’ under the leadership of Santoro himself.

Unforgettable the scene in which Berlusconi cleaned with a handkerchief there chair from which he had just risen Labor.

That transmission was a bit like Italy-Germany. Berlusconi was very tense, very worried. I am a showman, as was he. I was worried about how the evening was going, I made a teasing and cheerful start to cheer him up. Then he came out as a protagonist, he took the stage. He lost all the votes he lost, but nobody wanted to make a serious tally of that season. I remember that during a break in the show, he took me by the arm and said: ‘Michele, how are we having fun?’. This says a lot about the character.

The touching anecdote

Santoro underlined that the pain for the knight’s disappearance is not only of his followers, but also his, who almost always found himself at odds for him. Then, a anecdote very touching: