Santoro at the European elections, the challenge to steal votes from the “left-left”

Michele Santoro he has broken the deadlock and is ready to announce his candidacy for the next ones European. The journalist presents his project on Tuesday “For peace and against war“. On the left – we read in La Stampa – a fight is about to break out that is destined to go well beyond the Schlein-Conte duelbecause eventually they could be six competing lists. The first news comes from Michele Santoro: on 6 February to the foreign press he will announce the presentation of an ambitious List “for peace and against war” and among the many partners of the operation, there will also be a free agent like the former mayor of Rome Ignazio Marine, intended to “speak” to the less well-informed electorate of the Democratic Party. The operation's patron, the former Greek minister, the acrobatic Yanis Varoufakis.

And therefore, the entry into the field of the Santoro option – continues La Stampa – announces an unprecedented phenomenon in the long history of Italian leftists: not only many lists but also destined to compete for the same ones “left-left” voters. In addition to the “santorians”, on the track Elly Schlein's “new” PD, which aims to recover many abstentions once placed on the left side; the Five starsalthough tempted by a “red-brown” identity, cannot neglect the voters progressives who kept them afloat at the latest Policies; will be on the field there Left-Green listwith the addition of Psi; Popular Union (Refoundation plus Power to the People) is still uncertain what to do; and it's there too Sovereign and popular Italya “red-brown” conglomerate led by Marco Rizzowith a strong vocation for anti-NATO pacifism.