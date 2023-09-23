“War is not waged for moral or noble reasons but with a single aim, to annihilate an enemy”: this was declared by the journalist Michele Santoro during the second evening of TPI Fest 2023the party of The Post Internazionale which, for the second consecutive year, is held in Bologna, at the Tettoia Nervi, in Piazza Lucio Dalla.

On the stage of the TPI Fest 2023, the reporter proposed a monologue on the war in Ukraine, but also on the media.

“When a missile recently made a massacre in a market in Ukraine – began Michele Santoro – we were able to see repeated images of the pain of the families of those killed, some of whom were very young. The thing that became disturbing after this reel on pain was that after several days we learned from New York Times that that missile was Ukrainian and had ended up in that market by mistake.”

“From my point of view it means nothing because weapons kill whether they are Ukrainian or Russian. The victims of this war are more than 500 thousand, but the point is that when there is this correction of the news the news broadcasts it in passing. In a war the most important thing is to take humanity away from the enemy, the enemy cannot have reasons, motivations, he cannot have even a glimmer of conscience, he must only be a monster”.

“Putin must be a monster, because he must pass a fundamental principle of war, namely the total destruction of the enemy. This is a way to communicate the strongest fake news about war, namely that wars are fought for moral and noble reasons. War has no morality but only one goal: to annihilate an enemy.”

Michele Santoro then draws a parallel with the Covid pandemic: “During the pandemic we acquired a bad habit. That is, when an enemy is identified, and at the time the enemy was the virus, then at that point there is no longer any need to distinguish between the various functions of democracy. Journalists must be journalists, politicians must be politicians, scientists must be scientists. During the pandemic these three categories came together in the name of the only truth.”

“We can draw a lesson from what happened, the question is: how did we emerge from this war against the virus from a health point of view, for example? Stronger? I do not think so. So the virus has not caused an improvement in healthcare in Italy but, on the contrary, has worsened it.”

Returning to the war, Michele Santoro continues: “Ukraine is a country that if it had fought against the Russians it would have been a no-go, given that the Russians were much more powerful. We spent $150 billion on weapons for Ukraine, but I did my research and it’s at least $250 billion. The result is: 1000 factories razed to the ground, 170 thousand homes razed to the ground, wind turbines, power plants, everything razed to the ground. Cluster bombs that will remain there no one knows for how long. A third of agricultural land is no longer cultivable, depleted uranium: how long will it take to rebuild this country?

“It was calculated: 500 billion dollars but from my calculations it will take 1000. With this money couldn’t we make peace not only in Ukraine but also in Africa? We emerged from the pandemic with the world much more indebted than before. The world’s debt is 3 and a half times the GDP, we made these debts because we had to support production and the economy, it’s a shame that global production fell by 4%. This means that 700 million people have seen their living conditions worsen.”

Here all the articles on the TPI Fest 2023 in Bologna

TPI FEST 2023

The party is back The Post Internationalwhich for the second consecutive year will be held in Bologna. The TPI Fest will take place from Friday 22 to Sunday 24 September 2023 at the “Tettoia Nervi”, in Piazza Lucio Dalla, in the beating heart of the historic Bolognina district.

Three evenings in which the main topics of current political and social events will be discussed for an important moment of discussion on ideas.

Guests include some of the most well-known names in Italian politics and journalism: da Giuseppe With you to Elly Schleinpassing through Pier Luigi BersaniNicholas FratoianniRobert FIGGaleazzo BignamiMatteo LeporeJeremy Rifkin and many others.

The slogan of TPI Fest And: Get an idea. Yours. The cultural event is sponsored by Municipality of Bologna and it will be free and with free entry.

The events of TPI Fest are scheduled 22, 23 and 24 September 2023starting every evening from 7pm to approximately 11.30pm.