He took his own life at just 17 years old, but Michele Ruffino had left a letter addressed to a friend of his

More than two years have passed since the young YouTuber passed away Michele Ruffino. The 17-year-old took his own life by jumping into space from the Alpignano bridge. Today the family is demanding justice and that those responsible for his death pay for what happened.

Michele Ruffino's mother is fighting for her boy to get the justice he deserves, because it wasn't a simple external gesture. Some of her peers would have led him to make that decision station and they would hide the truth from everyone.

Michele had started to suffer from a very young age, unfortunately he was unable to stand and was forced to undergo many medical tests. Then came the sad diagnosis: hypotonia in the upper and lower limbs. Despite his condition, he grew up with a smile on his face and learned to manage his life and live as normally as possible. However, he found himself being victim of bullying at school. He tried to integrate, but was insulted and even humiliated by his classmates. He came home sad, every time he told his mother that he felt tiredbut she understood that something was wrong.

The tragedy of Michele Ruffino

The family encouraged him to ignore those teasing, to continue being the wonderful boy that everyone loved, without worrying about the words that came out of the two boys' mouths. Then came that tragic day, February 23rd. Michele Ruffino returned home and had lunch with his family for the last time. Afterwards, he decided to go out for a walk. He reassured his mother, he was at the Rivoli castle and would soon return home, but it never happened. He is thrown from the bridgetaking his own life.

The letter kept hidden

Before the extreme gesture, the 17-year-old left a farewell letter, addressed to a friend of his. A letter that in a short time passed from hand to hand among all his companions who have tried to hide it.

You are the only one of the few friends I had who understood me and you are the only one who manages to calm me down and reflect on the meaning of life and also how to always move forward no matter what. I thank you for everything, I love you with all my heart but the time has come to say goodbye. I hope you won't forget me easily also because when this letter reaches you, I will no longer be here.

Words read by several peers, who however did not notify their family or teachers. Nobody did anything, nobody stopped Michele Ruffino from taking his own life. Indeed, they agreed among themselves and decided to Don't talk about that letter.

Today the parents, more than two years after the tragedy, are asking for answers and what those responsible pay for what happened to their boy.