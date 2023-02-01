Michele Padovano is a free man: “He didn’t commit the crime”

Michele Padovano now he can say that it’s really over, but the judicial case that overwhelmed him was a real nightmare. The former forward of the Juventus and of National retraces i 17 years of agony, between prison and charges. “And the most important day from the my life. That of redemption and of truth”. He waited for it for seventeen years. Arrested – reads in La Stampa – in May 2006 in an operation by the carabinieri which dismantled a drug trafficking from Morocco to Italy, in the first and second degree he was sentenced to 6 years and 8 months. “I was three months in prison and nine under house arrest. Then I was subjected to the obligation to signPaduano remembers the stages of his judicial affair well. “I was 38 years old, I was general manager of Alessandria, a known football past. I was in exceptional physical condition”. Then the arrest: “A click that turned off the light of my life”. He found himself in a cell. “Hard to describe the emotions of those days”.

“I repeated to myself – continues Padovano to La Stampa – that i would have gone outthat the moment of truth would come.” And so it did, after 17 years. “All this time I had a sword of Damocles on the head. She has influenced my life and that of my family. From this affair we have been overwhelmed everyone“. The most beautiful day of Paduan has a “but”. “You can’t leave on hold a person for all this time and then say “we were wrong. My life has been turned upside down”. Michele Padovano had to reinvent himself, he managed a children’s playground in Rosta. General manager of Casale calcio until a few months ago, now “maybe I’ll join a sports agency. Football continues to be my environment. He gave me so much I would like to reciprocate“.

