Michele Misseri's new important interview in Quarto Grado: he also spoke to his wife and daughter, with the hope that they will forgive him

From Sunday 11 February, Michele Misseri he became a free man again. He had been sentenced to a sentence of approximately 8 years for hiding the body of his niece Sarah Scazzi and also for his tampering with evidence, with the hope of diverting the attention of the investigators from his wife and daughter.

CREDIT: NETWORK 4

Cosima Serrano and Sabrina Misseri for Italian justice, they are guilty of the 15-year-old's crime. For them everything arose as a matter of jealousy of her older cousin, towards a boy called Ivano.

Michele Misseri had a significant discount, lasting about a year and a half and now he is back to being free. Right at the exit of the prison was the correspondent of the program “Fourth Degree”who also accompanied him to return to his home in Avetrana, which he remained closed For years.

CREDIT: NETWORK 4

The 69-year-old, despite now being a free person, continues to profess to be the only one guilty of the crime. He says his wife and daughter are inside innocently. In front of the cameras of the program broadcast on Rete 4, you made important news revelations. He also talked about the last letter he sent at two.

Michele Misseri's new interview at Quarto Grado

CREDIT: RAI If I were truly innocent, Sarah would still be here smiling among us. In recent years I have prayed a lot for her, for Sabrina, but above all for my niece. Nobody believes me that I'm the culprit. I don't feel free, like my daughter and my wife who are still in prison.

In these years of detention, the 69-year-old has tried to get high several times forgive by his wife and daughter. In fact, he made a point of talking about the last letter he wrote to the two women and that he never wrote to them first name. Misseri continued his interview by saying: