Some really important news has arrived in the last few hours about Michele Misseri: the man has returned to his home in Avetrana

After almost 7 years in the Lecce prison, Michele Misseri he is now once again a free man. In fact, since last Sunday 11 February, he has been freed, even if he continues to say that he is the culprit of the crime of his 15-year-old niece, Sarah Scazzi.

According to Italian justice, the people who actually committed the crime are the wife Cosima Serrano and daughter Sabrina. In fact, both are locked up in the prison and have also been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Michele Misseri, after years of investigations, according to the investigators, is guilty of having contaminated the evidence and concealed the body of the girl. Unfortunately, when the officers found Sarah Scazzi, she was now lifeless, but it was the 69-year-old himself who hoped until the end to do so find.

A few hours after his release, he is one of the programme's journalists 'Fourth Degree' to interview the man. The latter, despite being out now, continues to profess himself guilty of the 15-year-old's crime. He has said several times that his wife and daughter are innocent and that they should be out.

Michele Misseri's new important decision after his release

CREDIT: RAI

The 69-year-old initially revealed through his lawyer that he had not returned to his house in Avetrana because he had “fear that someone might hurt him”. However, today morning, one arrived news really important.

It would be that Michele Misseri has finally returned to his home Avetrana, who for all these years has not cured anyone. The community has always said it is ready to welcome him and that they were also ready to close the streets, especially to the cameras.

In recent years, the man has managed to obtain a diploma elementary School, he then volunteered for the Church and Caritas. Now despite his freedom, in several broadcasts he has returned to speak and profess to be guilty of his niece's crime Sarah Scazzi.