After release, Michele Misseri will return to the family house where he lived with his wife and daughter, now in prison for the Avetrana crime. She confirms it the lawyer of Sarah Scazzi's uncle who always said that he was the culprit of his niece's murder. The judges, however, convicted him of concealing a corpse. It was he who led the police to the place where the body of the very young girl was located.

Michele Misseri will be released from his cell at the end of February, where he has been held for some time following the death of his 15-year-old niece, Sarah Scazzi, whose lifeless body was found in a well on the outskirts of Avetranain the province of Taranto, on 26 August 2010.

Man will return to live in the family villa in Avetranaas confirmed by Misseri's lawyer, Luca La Tanza. The judges convicted him of hiding his niece's body, even though he always tried to take the blame on himself, to save his wife and daughter, who were also in prison.

“Misseri always wrote to his wife and daughter during his time in prison, but never received a response“, explains the criminal lawyer, who defended the man who had to serve eight years in prison.

The wife, Cosima Serranoand daughter, Sabrina Misseri, are in the cell. They always said they were innocent, but the judges sentenced them to life imprisonment for the crime of the young 15-year-old girl. Crime for which Misseri has always tried to take the blame on her.

According to what we learn, the neighbors in via Deledda, on the outskirts of Avetrana, are already ready to welcome him. His house has been uninhabited for some time.