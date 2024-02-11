Today MIchele Misseri is released. This is where one of those responsible for Sarah Scazzi's disappearance will live.

After spending the last few years in prison following the conviction for killing the body of her niece Sarah Scazzi, today Michele Misseri come back free. Where will the man go to live after serving his sentence?

Michele Misseri today

The Municipality has arranged that some streets Avetrana were closed to block the influx of people and journalists. Here's what we discovered.

Michele Misseri is released after 8 years in prison

Today, Sunday 11 February 2024, it's a really, really important day for Michele Misseri. In fact, it is the day when man will be able to savor it again freedom after spending the last few years in prison. The man is sadly known for one of the cases of crime news saddest in recent years, that is, what has to do with the disappearance and death of the young Sarah Scazzi.

Michele Misseri is free

There little girl from Avetrana had disappeared in August 2010. In the end, the person responsible for all this was the Michele Misseri's family. He himself was jailed on charges relating to suppression of the niece's corpse. Misseri has therefore spent the last 8 years at the Lecce prison and now he has finished serving his sentence.

Where will Michele Misseri go to live now?

There Michele Misseri's family and the person concerned are certainly not well regarded in the community as they have committed a crime crime very serious for which there is no solution. Precisely for this reason it is feared that the return to society of man will not be the easiest.

In view of release of Misseri, The Municipality of Avetrana has decided to issue an ordinance that blocks some streets of the small village. This especially in via Deledda, where Misseri's house stands, the place where the tragedy occurred several years ago.

Michele Misseri is free

The goal is to to limit the presence of journalists, but also of all those people who could attack the unfortunate person. Also the vehicular transit has been limited as only residents will be able to circulate. We also remember that Misseri was released with a advance approximately 12 months compared to the original sentence. The two killers of the girl, Sabrina Misseri and Cosima Serrano were sentenced to life imprisonment.

It is assumed that Michele Misseri intends to return to live in his home in Via Deledda in Avetrana, but in reality not much information has been given in this regard. Perhaps we will get some more information in the next few hours.