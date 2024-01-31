Sarah Scazzi murder, the choice of “uncle Michele” causes discussion: he will live in the villa of the crime

A news case that had profoundly shocked public opinion is back in the news. The murder of Sarah Scazzi in Avetrana. Michele Misserithe victim's uncle, convicted of concealment of a corpse, is about to be released from prison. The 70-year-old has served his eight-year sentence and after various discounts for good behavior he will be free in March. But this is only part of the news, because what is being discussed – we read in Il Giornale – is his choice of residence: “He will return to live in what was the family villa in Avetrana” explains his lawyer, right in that house of horrors where his niece was killed, the villa that was uninhabited for eight years. For the voluntary manslaughter of Sarahwhich occurred on 26 August 2010, were instead convicted to life imprisonment in three degrees of judgment his wife Cosima Serrano and his daughter Sabrina, the victim's aunt and cousin.

Read also: Mattei plan? “Without facts, African mistrust will become hostility”

Read also: “Salis? Disproportionate punishment. Chains? In Orban's country they are standard practice”

The two women, who share the same cell, – continues Il Giornale – are together always declared innocent. Misseri, after the discovery of his niece's body on 8 October 2010, continued to change his version. First he confessed murder and concealment of a corpsethen he talked about an argument with his daughter Sabrina for reasons of jealousy. Subsequently he had referred to a attempted rape, but the autopsy had ruled out sexual violence by Misseri. So on November 6 he moved on to the final version: “My daughter killed her“. Thus the handcuffs were put in place for Sabrina. Six months later the investigating judge also signed the arrest order for the mother for complicity in murder and suppression of a corpse. Misseri in March he will be free again and will live where all this happened.