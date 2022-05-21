Michele Merlo’s father reveals to Verissimo how his son could have been saved with a simple blood test

Michele Merlo’s father breaks the silence with a long and profound interview with Verissimo this afternoon Saturday 21 May. Domenico Merlo at the center of Silvia Toffanin’s studio retraces the last moments of the young singer who died about a year ago due to fulminant leukemia.

The former Amici singer loved by millions of social media users lost his life last year, leaving a huge and immense void. An indescribable suffering that of family members, friends and all the people who loved and appreciated the young artist.

After some time, Domenico Merlo, Michele’s father, wanted to talk once again about the human error committed and which led to the boy’s death. The latter, in fact, revealed how a simple blood test could have saved his son, giving him the possibility of still being among us.

Michele Merlo’s father: “An analysis was enough to save my son”

Mr Domenico Merlo within the Verissimo study on Canale 5, he wanted to explain his point of view regarding the situation that led to Michele’s death. It is he who explains how he no longer expects anything from justice and how he does not condemn the human error of the doctors who visited the young man for the first time.

“I do not expect anything from justice and I do not condemn human error, even if it has devastated my life. What happened to Michele it is the result of a health system that no longer works: the system has undergone major cuts and this continually leads to dramatic situations”Explains Merlo.

Continuing the long interview: “The coroners argue that a blood test was enough to save him. She had a 77% to 89% chance of being cured of the disease in about six months ”.

In the end, Domenico Merlo told the wonderful relationship he had with his son: “I was a bit tough with him because I come from a military career, but nevertheless, everyone listened to my advice. With his mother, on the other hand, he opened up a lot, he also told her about the most intimate things “.

“And on his profound sensitivity, recognized even by his closest friends. Michele was a sporty boy and had never had any health problems. He was a great artist, misunderstood and a bit gruff. He was a rebel romantic. Maybe this world was not for him because he was too sensitive ”.