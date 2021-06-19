Yesterday Michele Merlo’s parents gave their last farewell to their son, who died following a fulminant leukemia. For the farewell they chose a video in which it is the singer who speaks, accompanied in the background by one of his songs. “We want to deliver a prayer to all of you”, they told those present.

Yesterday in Rosà the funeral of Michele Merlo, the former competitor of Friends, passed away from fulminant leukemia alone 28 years. Despite the delicate surgical intervention to which the doctors subjected him as soon as he arrived at theBologna hospital, for Michele Merlo there was nothing to do: the investigations on his case, given that the singer had presented himself only a few days earlier at an emergency room in the Bolognese area and had been sent home.

Parents of Michele Merlo, who pushed for justice and to know the truth, gave a last, moving greeting to son, and they did it in a very particular way. Katia Ferrari is Domenico Merlo, in fact, they have chosen to send a video in which the voice of their son can be heard, while in the background there is one of his latest songs:

“Today we want to talk, we want to deliver us, my wife Katia and me, one prayer for all of you”.

Michele Merlo: the video released by the parents

Parents of Michele Merlo they wanted to leave something of their son to all those who loved him and were touched by his disappeared, through the very profound words of the singer:

“A life of silence, of powerful dreams, of never feeling enough. Be patient. But how do you tell them that happiness is nothing to someone who has always been without. Come on! Tell me I’m sad now! But I have become sad and I would like to shut myself up in a box at least in the dark I don’t see how bad this sick world is… “.

A deep one reflection on existence, on its feelings that Michele Merlo he lived daily and that he first wanted to write on a sheet of paper, and then give it a voice in what seems to be his last song. THE parents of the singer they asked everyone to share this video right in the moment of funeral, in order to make them feel less alone in this very complicated moment.