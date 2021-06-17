Michele Merlo, the parish priest as the father of the singer-songwriter made it known, refuses to celebrate the funeral: the reason

Unfortunately, the time has come to give the last farewell to Michele Merlo, the young singer-songwriter can rest in peace. After receiving the permit, the parents decided to perform the religious service at the stadium.

This choice did not find the consent of the parish priest of the town of Michele Merlo which he seems to have rejected the wishes of the parents. Domenico Merlo, the father of the young artist, explains it:

Don Angelo, the parish priest of our country has not given his willingness to celebrate the funeral at the stadium. We do not understand the reason for the choice. The parish priest believes that it is not possible to celebrate the entire function outside a church and in a space such as the stadium.

On the contrary, the Vicenza newspaper from a different explanation. Probably the parish priest refused to avoid the spectacle of the religious function.

We then turned to Don Carlo, who immediately accepted to accompany our son on his last journey, from the right place to safely welcome all those who want to greet him.

In any case, given the situation, an exception could be made to allow everyone to greet the beloved cantate. The funeral will take place tomorrow, Friday 18 June, at the city’s Toni zen stadium.

Meanwhile, in these days, the funeral home had been set up at the Pantheon in Bologna, many gave their last farewell to the singer, including Emma Marrone on the spot.