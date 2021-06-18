Michele Merlo passed away on June 6 due to a cerebral hemorrhage caused by a fulminant leukemia that he did not know he had. After a delicate operation, the cantane, a former competitor of Amici di Maria De Filippi, did not make it. The 28-year-old’s body returned to Rosà, but the parish priest Don Angelo “refused” to celebrate mass.

The case of Michele Merlo, the young singer who passed away due to a sudden cerebral hemorrhage caused by a never diagnosed fulminant leukemia, has been much discussed.

Since the disappearance, some dynamics were not clear. Michele Merlo he first went to the emergency room on his own, only to be sent home. After the internal investigations, everything was then “clarified” but there remains a sense of bitter “injustice” and regret.

Now, funerals are also making headlines, as the priest who should have celebrated mass would have refused to do so, for reasons, then, came out and explained by the father of Michele Merlo, Domenico.

Funeral of Michele Merlo: the priest’s harsh words

It was Signor Domenico, father of Mike Bird (stage name of the singer) to explain what happened. The body of Michele he is now in his Rosà and will remain until 11 today.

Today is the day when there will be last greetings to the former competitor of friends, who died – the autopsy confirms – due to one fulminant leukemia.

Although in a very delicate moment, a new controversy has arisen; as explained by the father of Michele, the parish priest Don Angelo would have preferred not to take care of the celebration of the mass for the funeral of the 28-year-old:

“Don Angelo, the parish priest of our country, did not give his willingness to celebrate the funeral at the stadium. We do not understand the reason for the choice, the parish priest believes that it is not possible to celebrate the entire function outside a church and in a space like the stadium ”.

From the Corriere del Veneto, there are then some specifications:

“It seems that we do not want to” spectacularize “the religious function”.

However, i funeral will be celebrated, as it should have been, insports facility chosen by family members of Michele, thanks to another priest who agreed to to celebrate there mass. In fact, Mr. Domenico said:

We then turned to Don Carlo, who immediately agreed to accompany our son on his last journey, from the right place to safely welcome all those who want to greet him.

