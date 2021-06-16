Michele Merlo’s funeral home was set up in Bologna, many people gave the singer their last farewell

The funeral parlor of Michele Merlo was set up in Bologna, so much emotion today for the death of the young singer-songwriter. In the Pantheon of Bologna there is also Emma Marrone and also many fans, friends and relatives who gave their last farewell to the singer.

Obviously, so much pain especially from the parents who, understandably, they didn’t want to talk to the reporters. Only a comment, short, concise but also reflecting that of the singer-songwriter’s father.

Nobody can bring the boy back, but at least one thought from the leaders of the region who saw a lack in the medical staff was to be expected, and instead explains Domenico Merlo:

It is serious that neither the Emilia-Romagna Region with its president Stefano Bonaccini, nor the Municipality of Bologna with its mayor Virginio Merola, have made themselves heard. At least a phone call, a gesture of human sensitivity as well as recognition of one’s responsibility.

At the moment we can proceed with the funeral of the boy who is will be held in Rosà, in his country of origin on Friday. The autopsy on the boy’s body confirmed the doctors’ hypothesis: the boy died following a long coma from cerebral hemorrhage triggered by fulminant leukemia.

Although the internal investigation for the AUSL of Bologna has ended, the prosecutor has opened an investigation for manslaughter of unknown persons. At the moment nothing more is known, but in the coming days there will certainly be more detailed information.

