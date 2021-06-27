Mike Bird’s father, Domenico Merlo, returned to talk about his son during an interview. This time, Domenico Merlo recalled the moment when Michele received “painful no” after Amici di Maria De Filippi and Emma’s private visit.

During an interview for DiPiù, Domenico Merlo, father of the singer and former contestant of Friends of Maria De Filippi, he talked about the pain that overwhelms him and his wife.

Michele Merlo unfortunately he disappeared due to a cerebral hemorrhage caused by a fulminant leukemia. After the 28-year-old’s death, several fuss has arisen.

From internal investigations to verify the night in which Michele he spontaneously went to the emergency room before finally feeling sick, only to be sent home. Then, on the painful day of the funeral, in which the priest had refused to celebrate mass.

During the interview, Domenico he was grateful for the love shown by the people who were in contact with his son, including Maria De Filippi and Emma.

About Emma, the singer’s gesture is beautiful, as explained by Domenico Merlo:

[…] I was also touched by the words of Emma, ​​her teacher at Amici, who was like a sister: ‘My heart broke into a thousand pieces,’ she said. There was a private visit, she tenderly brought him a bouquet of roses to the funeral home. Everyone will miss my son.

The “no” received from Michele and the sorrow of the singer

Michele was grateful to Maria De Filippi and any manifestation of affection for him makes me and my wife feel less alone.

He said Domenico Merlo, specifying how much the experience ad Friends had been enriching and absolutely positive. Then, Michele was really grateful to Maria De Filippi and in general to what he had experienced.

However, Michele Merlo, had had a difficult and sad moment when immersed in the music business environment, after participating in Friends: