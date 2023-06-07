Two years ago, Michael Merlo he passed away at the age of 28 due to fulminant leukemia. Two years after his death, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, Father Domenico recalled his life without his son. Let’s find out all the statements of him together.

Known by his stage name Mike Bird, Michele Merlo was one of singers most loved and popular in the world of Italian music, as well as having also been one of the great protagonists of Friends. It has now been two years since premature death of the twenty-eight year old and on his anniversary father he decided to remember his son.

Dominic released ainterview to the “Corriere della Sera” where he told how it is life without Mike. These were hers words:

Two years have passed since Michele’s death but the pain never changes. For me, these days are not an anniversary, now all days are the same. Even today I’ll try to make it to evening, as I always do now, since Michele’s gone.

THE parents by Michele Merlo, Katia and Domenico have always had the opportunity to publicly expose themselves regarding the untimely death of their son. Albeit in a discreet way, the two always keep alive the I remember of the singer who passed away two years ago due to a fulminant leukemia.

To date, Domenico and Katia are in negotiation with theirs legal to understand if their son could have been saved thanks to the proper diagnosis and treatment. Therefore, when Michele had gone to the hospital, the doctors would have underestimated some severe symptoms. Among the latter we find severe headache, a black leg from the knee to the groin, and epistaxis.