In the case of the sudden death of Michele Merlo, the archiving requested by the prosecutor it is yet another pain for the young singer’s family. According to those who are investigating, in fact, it would be impossible to prove that the boy could be saved from fulminant leukemia had been diagnosed in time. The family’s lawyers, however, claim the opposite.

Michele Merlo’s heart stopped forever at the age of 28 due to a fulminant leukemia that gave him no escape. It was June 6, 2021 when the young singer died in Bologna.

There Prosecutor of Vicenza he asked for his case to be dismissed, because it would not be possible to demonstrate the causal link between the death of the Amici di Maria De Filippi singer and the conduct of the general practitioner of Rosà who is investigated in his story. Doctor who did not discover the pathology.

The prosecution is not of the same opinion. According to the lawyers, in fact, the doctor did not understand that Michele Merlo had the fulminant leukemia. Maybe because the boy thought the symptoms were due to a thigh contusion obtained during a move.

A few days after that visit, Michele Merlo received the correct diagnosis. However, the rush to the emergency room and the doctors’ attempts to save his young life were in vain. There was nothing for him to do.

Michele Merlo, filing requested for the case of the death of the young former singer of Amici

Fulminant leukemia is a particularly insidious pathology and therefore it cannot be said that Michele Merlo, once the cycle of therapies began, would have survived with a high probability.

This is what can be read in the report discussed in September in the Palazzo di Giustizia in Florence, on the basis of which they asked for the dismissal of the accusations against Pantaleo Vitaliano, his general practitioner. According to prosecutors, if the doctor had sent the boy to hospital on May 26 for suspected fulminant leukemia, he would not have been able to save himself anyway.