Like many women of her generation, Michele Kang (South Korea, 64 years old) grew up without thinking that being a footballer could be an option for a woman. Despite having played as a child in her country, she did not come into contact with soccer again. She until she met the United States women’s team, the last world champion, during her visit to the White House in 2019.

“I think it would be more accurate to say that football found me, not so much that I found football,” says Michele Kang by videoconference. “I can’t say that I really had an opinion on football before I entered the industry. I played when I was little, of course, in Asia it is very popular. I respect the game, but before I was invited to the Capitol Hill reception after the 2019 World Cup, I didn’t even know there was a professional women’s league in the United States. I knew soccer was popular in schools, but I didn’t know there was a professional league,” she adds.

Michele, who after a series of adventurous and challenging moves established herself as a senior partner of the Washington Spirit of the United States National Women’s Professional Soccer League (NWSL), attends the conversation from Lyon. She has just bought 52% of the most successful team in the history of women’s football, Olympique de Lyon, and with it, she became majority partner and CEO of the first women-led multi-club organization focused on women’s football.

The operation might seem foreign to a South Korean businesswoman who has made her fortune in the health technology sector; but if we travel to the past, we can understand that it is not the first time that he defies the status quo. He did it in 2008 when he founded the company Cognosante, with the idea of ​​revolutionizing the health system in the United States. 15 years later, she tries to make it in soccer, driven by her new passion: generating change, improving conditions for players, and taking advantage of both the sporting and commercial opportunities of women’s soccer.

“I became very passionate [al fútbol femenino]. I believe in the equality of women and in equity on the field of play. I see it as a great business opportunity and that’s why I’m in it, ”says Kang, who since his arrival at the Washington Spirit at the end of 2020 has remained close to the players and the fans. The footballers publicly supported her when she wanted to win a majority stake in the NWSL, following abuse allegations against former Spirit coach Richie Burke, which were brought forward under the leadership of Steve Baldwin.

“The person we trust is Michele. She continually puts the needs and interests of the players first. She listens. She believes that this can be a profitable business and you (Steve Baldwin) have always said that you intended to give the equipment to female owners. That moment is now”, read the letter published in October 2021 and signed by the players.

In February 2022 Baldwin and minority shareholder Bill Lynch agreed to sell their share of the club to Kang, in what was listed by the Sports Business Journal as the operation of the year. Not bad for a businesswoman with no background in the soccer industry, who has been able to identify areas of opportunity and improvement, not only for the Washington Spirit or the new multi-club organization, but for sport in general.

Kang is now looking to make his way in an industry closed to newcomers and changes. None of the historic leaders dared to do what Kang is doing: revolutionize women’s soccer from the top. “In all businesses, when you have been inside for a long time, it is very difficult to see certain things because you get used to it. But for an outsider it’s not that hard to identify the issues to fix,” says Kang, “it doesn’t take a genius to figure out how to fix the training environment or figure out how to train women as women.”

These new methods went down well in the United States. In addition to Michele Kang’s Washington Spirit, clubs like Angel City, San Diego Wave or Kansas City Current changed their way of seeing women’s soccer. In Europe the turning point has already occurred. Proof of this were the 91,500 spectators who watched the match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg for the 2022 Champions League at the Camp Nou.

Kang says that to maintain momentum it is vital that those involved in women’s football maintain quality, bring together the best athletes, invest in science and technology for female footballers and focus on the fan experience. “We as owners and players need to make sure we deliver the best product and compile a value proposition that proves it’s worth it for people to spend their weekend with us,” she says.

Women’s football, in any case, faces great challenges, such as the difference in playing styles between continents. “I don’t think it’s going to be like ‘this is the way to play football in Europe against us.’ In the end we can all learn from each other and that will make the game more fun and exciting. There is still a lot to work on in the global community, Europe and Asia have the most mature leagues right now, I think we should come together to get more benefits and have dialogues on how we can create more excitement,” explains Kang.

Buying Olympique de Lyon and establishing the first multi-club organization is a starting point to generate these changes. There is no more powerful brand in women’s football than the French team, the most successful in their local league and in the history of the Champions League. Players like Ada Hegerberg, winner of the Ballon d’Or in 2018 or Eugénie Le Sommer, France’s all-time top scorer and United States stars, have passed through there, as well as the activist and soon to be former player Megan Rapinoe.

It is as if Michele Kang had chosen Real Madrid, the top winner in Europe’s main leagues, to spearhead his project. “At the end of the day,” he says, “it’s about all the young girls growing up in the world who are thinking of going into professional soccer. Of course, not all of them will have the dream of being a footballer, but at least now, if they want, they will be able to pursue that dream.”

In the near future, the first women’s soccer magnate thinks of Latin America and Spain: “Hopefully in the next month there will be an announcement, that of the next team. Clearly Latin America, South America, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Nordic countries, they are all very powerful for women’s football and we are watching them.”

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country