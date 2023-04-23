Paola Caruso has returned to Verissimo to update everyone on her son Michele’s situation: he will have to undergo a delicate operation

Yesterday, Saturday 22nd April, Paula Caruso she returned to very true to tell again about the situation of his son Michele and also about what he will have to do soon. Obviously both she and Silvia Toffanin were unable to hold back the tears, from emotion.

Little Michele has accomplished 4 years for about 2 months and unfortunately November of last year, his life has changed forever. During a vacation in Sharm El Sheikhhe began to accuse a strange fever.

The doctor of the resort after the visit, decided to submit him to an injection. However, this medicine has caused him serious problems in the sciatic nerveto the point that he is now forced to walk with a foot brace.

Paola Caruso is once again back in the program very trueFor tell what is he experiencing. To update everyone she said:

The nerve is 5 millimeters. So it takes huge bad luck. I wonder why that happened. The drug they injected into him is not given to children under 12 because it is toxic. He no longer felt the leg. He has now become an adult and tells what happened to him with absurd coldness. Many have written to me to help me, even the doctors. Something like this in Italy hasn’t happened for over 20 years.

The intervention to which Paola Caruso’s son will have to undergo

In the same interview, the Italian showgirl said that now the little one will have to undergo one delicate operation. He decided to do it in Italy, by a team of doctors, but the situation is always very delicate. On this he said:

My son will now have to be operated on and it is the only chance he has. I can’t sleep anymore, I’m very scared. Then he will have to do a year’s therapy. It’s not a routine operation and it’s still an unknown factor. The results can be seen in a year.

Furthermore, Paola Caruso, in speaking with Silvia Toffanin, also wanted to give some good news and it would be that her child now also has the his father’s surname. This is because after a long legal battle, in the sentence the judges said that the father owes it recognize.