Michele Graglia was living the life dreamed of by many in New York when she felt the call for change. It went from flashes and model life to ultra-resistance. “There were many factors that led me to this turning point. I was at the peak of my career, but I didn’t like who I was becoming, “he confesses to AS from California via videoconference.

His life turned from 2012 towards racing and from there to ultra-distance. “He was a gym boy. I was reading and looking for training programs,” he says about his beginnings. He changed his approach, his habits and his diet. Along the way, he turned to mindfulness and meditation. Now his challenges touch the extremes. From the Yukon Arctic Ultra in Canada at forty degrees below zero to the Badwater 135 in Death Valley in the United States at forty-five degrees.

Graglia, who defines himself as an extreme and adventurous runner, is also an expert desert hunter. In 2018, immersed in the TransPerfect 4×4 Dessert Crossing project, he crossed 700 kilometers in Atacama (Chile) In 8 days, 16 hours and 58 minutes, a Guinness record. In 2019 Gobi (Mongolia) proposed 1703 kilometers of crossing on foot. He completed them in 23 days, 8 hours, and 46 minutes. At an average of almost two marathons a day.

On the list the Sahara and Antarctica are still pending, although the current situation may lead to a previous foray into the Namibian desert, the oldest on the planet. “I have not yet found my limits. I am thirsty for adventure and exploration,” he warns. The deep and inner search for the wastelands of the world continues.

Writing and editing: Santi Castañeda

Resource Images: Michele Graglia, Michele Delucis, Quincy Perkins, Trans 4×4 Dessert Crossing

Photography: Michele Graglia

Special thanks: Aitor Labrador