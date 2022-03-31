On the occasion of an interview with Corriere Della Sera, Michele Dal Forno spoke about the accident that occurred about a year ago

About one year ago, Michele Dal Forno was scarred in the workplace to save life of a girl. The rider in question was delivering pizzas in the center of Verona when a 16-year-old attacked him. One year later, the boy decided to thank all the people who were close to him.

Michele Dal Forno is the considered rider hero for saving the life of a young girl. While she delivered some pizzas not far from the Verona Arena, he intervened to take the young woman’s defense. In light of this, the 16-year-old hit him in the face with one lama:

The blade detached part of my nose and then went up along my left cheek, almost to my ear. About fifty stitches were needed in the hospital.

To date, the rider has 22 years old and on the occasion of atheinterview issued to the “Corriere Della Sera”, has decided to make a thanks special to all the people who have not abandoned him on the path of healing. These were his words:

I thank all the people who have been close to me, and there have been so many: there are those who have helped me financially, some with prayers and with words of comfort. At first I was ashamed to leave the house, but solidarity and affection gave me the strength to react. It was incredible: I walked through the center and there were strangers who stopped me to compliment me and to take selfies, even if I was a footballer.

For Michele, facing the surgery and rehabilitation was not easy. However, the owner of the pizzeria where he worked he had organized one fundraiser with the aim of financing medical expenses. The last one intervention dates back to about two weeks ago: