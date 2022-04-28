Michele Crisci was reconfirmed at the helm of Unrae. Also CEO of the Italian division of Volvo, the current number one of the National Union of Foreign Motor Vehicle Representatives will head the association also in three-year period 2022-2025: it will therefore be up to him to direct the activity of Unrae in a very particular historical period, in which the automotive sector is following a very demanding path towards the future, through a radical transformation with huge investments by the Manufacturers in new sustainable technologies from an environmental point of view.

“In the coming years, the whole sector will have to work to ensure that the funds allocated by the PNRR, the Energy Decree and the tax reform are employed in a highly productive way for all operators in the supply chain – commented Crisci – It is essential that the funds are aimed at accompanying the energy transition, without dogmatic impositions and without sacrificing technological neutrality, accelerating the turnover of the vehicle fleet in order to reduce the environmental impact of mobility. With these commitments that the automotive world has to face, it is more than ever opportune that all the Associations of the supply chain find moments of collaboration towards common objectives, working in a convergent way to reach a goal that represents the interests of the whole sector “. The goal announced by Crisci is to make Unrae become more and more the reference point of the institutionsto provide decision makers with the necessary support of ideas and information to be translated into the best choices to govern the energy transition of the sector.