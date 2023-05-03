Piedmontese, 53, succeeds Francesco Rocca, now president of the Lazio Region. Cutting waiting lists, home care and collective agreement are his priorities. “Private healthcare represents a fundamental asset for citizens, we are not in competition with the public service”.

The National Council of Confapi health, university and research, which met today in Rome, elected Michele Colaci as president of the trade union for the three-year period 2023-2026. Colaci, from Piedmont, 53 years old, is president of Api Torino Sanità and director of companies operating in the field of personal services. He succeeds Francesco Rocca, at the helm of Confapi Sanità since 2021 and today president of the Lazio Region.

“Private healthcare – explains the new president – represents a fundamental asset for citizens. Our health service ensures free treatment through a free choice between public and private structures under agreement. We are therefore not in competition with the public service – he underlines – but we want to continue under the banner of organizational efficiency to strengthen the healthcare offer. Our goal has been and remains to collaborate with the institutions because we believe that the purpose of private healthcare is to integrate and resolve the critical issues of the national healthcare system” .

Three main points presented by Colaci, the cutting of waiting lists, home care and the collective agreement. “The NHS can, through its staff, provide services based on very specific parameters. The private sector intends to integrate and expand the range of services starting immediately from the reduction of waiting lists. Our contribution – he remarks – can be very important also with regard to home care services: private structures, through the system of agreements, can represent a fundamental aid for those services that the public health system is unable to provide. Finally, we will work so that we arrive – comments Colaci – to the drafting of a single national collective labor agreement for social and health services”.