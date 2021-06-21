The High Commissioner for Human Rights of the United Nations (UN), Michelle Bachelet, referred this Monday through an official communication to the the agency’s concern over reports of human rights violations committed during the implementation of measures to mitigate the pandemic in Formosa.

The former president of Chile read a report at the UN in which he related what his team did in the face of the complaints against the Gildo Insfrán government. In the Oral Update on the situation of Human Rights In different countries of the world, the official report provided by Bachelet at the UN, the official toured the causes of concern for Human Rights on the planet.

“In Argentina, the team in the country was mobilized to respond to serious human rights concerns in the province of Formosa as the pandemic evolved. The Resident Coordinator led a virtual assessment mission with the participation of UNICEF, WHO and the High Commissioner. Consultations were initiated with the authorities on a possible joint program strategic to respond to the health emergency in the province, that follows international human rights standards, including the treatment of structural problems among indigenous populations and vulnerable, “Bachelet said.

That mention of Argentina as one of the countries investigated in the report has no record in the recent past, and the country had even become an inescapable international reference in the defense of Human Rights.

In February of this year, the opposition, led by the PRO, sent Bachelet a report to denounce alleged human rights violations in Formosa, due to the mandatory isolation and distancing regimes that Insfrán established for months due to Covid-19.

