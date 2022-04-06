A painting by Michelangelo, discovered in 2019, will be auctioned on May 18 by Christie’s, a British auction house. The expectation is that the work of one of the exponents of the Italian Renaissance will be sold for 30 million euros (R$ 151 million).

One of the few works by Michelangelo to belong to private owners, the painting was sold in Paris in 1907 and rediscovered by a specialist at Christie’s in 2019.

Government retreats and reduces the price of school buses at auction; TCU embargoes result

NFTs: Brazil overcomes mistrust and explores artistic diversity

The work dates from the end of the 15th century and reproduces the painter Masaccio, considered the first great painter of the Renaissance in Italy.

“I think this painting is one of the most exciting discoveries made among the old masters of drawing,” Stijn Alsteens, curator at Christie’s, told CNN International.

“It shows Michelangelo doing two things at once: looking at the artists who preceded him, in this case Masaccio, and also looking to the future with his own work and its revolutionary aspect – in particular the representation of the human body, which becomes such an important part as in the sculptures”, completes Alsteens.

The painting had been designated a French national treasure and therefore could not be exported. However, the French government recently removed the classification, which allows the work to be purchased by collectors from anywhere in the world.

The design will be shown in Hong Kong and New York before being auctioned in Paris.

