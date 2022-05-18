The event happened at an auction in Paris, the capital of France. The figure includes the buyer’s fees. The amount is considered a record for a drawing by the Italian master, according to the auction house.

An unpublished drawing that represents the first known nude of the painter Michelangelo, whose value was estimated at 30 million euros, was sold for 23 million this Wednesday, May 18, at the headquarters of ‘Christie’s’, in Paris.

Dating from the late 15th century, the piece was drawn in pen and brown ink.

It was first put up for sale in 1907 at the ‘Hôtel Drouot’ in Paris, under the classification “School of Michelangelo”, before being attributed to the master in 2019, in the context of an inventory made for a private collection.

The pictorial work, 33 centimeters high by 20 wide, belongs to the small group of sketches drawn in the last decade of the 15th century by the artist, based on the works of Florentine masters.

Presentation to the press of the drawing attributed to the Italian artist Michelangelo, which shows a naked young man surrounded by two figures. Paris, France, April 7, 2022. © AFP – Emmanuel Dunande

This Paris auction breaks the record for a drawing by the famed Italian painter and sculptor, previously set in July 2000 for “The Risen Christ,” priced at £8.1 million (the equivalent of £9.5 million). euros) at ‘Christie’s’ in London.

According to experts, the drawing is inspired by a fresco by the painter Masaccio “The Baptism of the Neophytes” and illustrates Michelangelo’s interest in the representation of the male body.

With AFP and EFE