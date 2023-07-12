An the Piazza Municipio in Naples, the art installation “Venere degli stracci” (Venus in rags) by the Italian artist Michelangelo Pistoletto went up in flames early in the morning. The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. and completely destroyed the seven meter high work of art within a few minutes. Only the metal frame remained of the installation, which was completed and inaugurated in a festive ceremony at the end of June by Pistoletto, who celebrated his 90th birthday on June 25th. The installation was part of the cultural program initiated by Mayor Gaetano Manfredi and curated by art historian Vincenzo Trione to present works of contemporary art in public space.

Matthias Rub Political correspondent for Italy, the Vatican, Albania and Malta based in Rome.

The original version of the installation, which is considered a defining work of the Arte Povera art movement, was created by Pistoletto in 1967. Confronting a copy of the neoclassical statue Venus with the Apple by Danish sculptor Bertel Thorvaldsen (1770-1844) with a pile of Rags and old clothes that pile up in front of it are still considered a symbol of the modern “throwaway society”, whose products overgrow any original beauty. Versions of the famous installation can be seen in various Italian museums as well as in London’s Tate Gallery.

For the open-air presentation in Naples, Pistoletto created a “monumental version” of his installation. At the inauguration of his work, the artist, who was born in Biella in Piedmont, emphasized his close connection to Naples, where he has had the opportunity to exhibit several times in the past. Mayor Manfredi described the project to exhibit the works of great contemporary artists in public space as a “sign that Naples is proud of its tradition and history and at the same time looks to the future”. The art installation on the central square near the harbor had attracted numerous visitors since the end of June.

On Wednesday morning, the authorities began investigations to determine the cause of the fire. It was widely believed to be arson. Mayor Manfredi was “shocked by this act of violence”, which left him speechless. He suggested the arson attack could be due to a “challenge” on social media. Pistoltto himself commented: “The spiritual decay continues, as we see.”







Opposition representatives in the city parliament complained that there were no precautions to protect the installation, although there were aggressively negative voices in the debate about the installation. The mayor pledged that the city would “not give up” and seek a new installation of Pistoletto’s artwork. The capital of the Campania region will call for a fundraising campaign. The fact that the city did not know how to prevent the alleged “iconoclasm” on the central Piazza Municipio, although there had been a heated debate about the installation, was lamented in comments as an embarrassing failure of the magistrate, who had to present Naples as the art metropolis of the south during the travel season want.