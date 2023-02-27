Today we see her on the throne over but years ago she was courting a very famous tronista.

On the throne over of Men and Women for a few episodes he has made his entrance into the studio Michelle Russo who immediately made headlines. Michela has already had the opportunity to attend some riders, including Richard Guarnieri and there was also an argument involving other men as well.

We know about Michela that she is a sports journalist and that in the past she was also romantically linked with a footballer with whom she was said to be madly in love. Their story lasted 4 years before being shipwrecked. You admitted that you suffered a lot from this finished story and it took you a long time to fully metabolize it and try to move forward.

Source: Mediaset

Participation in Men and women it is also to be understood in this sense. Yet not everyone knows that Michela has already been in Maria De Filippi’s program. Many will not remember her also because many years have passed, but Michela already participated in the dating show as a suitor of a very famous character at the time of her.

It was 2005, 18 years ago and Michela went to the studio to woo Diego Conte. Michela was also able to go outside several times with Diego but in the end love did not strike between the two and the tronista in the end chose Annalisa Michetti who he said he fell in love with.

A love that apparently was destiny. In fact, years later Diego and Annalisa are still together. In 2008 they went to live together, while in 2018 and 2021 they gave birth to two beautiful girls.

Instead Michela Will he be able to find love in Maria De Filippi’s show? We’ll see. Certainly her beauty has not changed and several knights have already shown interest in getting to know her better.