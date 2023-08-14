After the death of the writer Michela Murgia, her husband tells of the first meeting and the two gestures he will miss most

It was a painful loss to Michelle Murgia. For all her colleagues, for her queer family and especially for her husband Lorenzo Terenzi.

Last July 15, Michela Murgia and Lorenzo Terenzi got marriedplaced in articulo mortis. The writer herself had confided that she had done it to allow the man to have family recognition even after his death. Theirs was a friendship that grew over time, as both have always said, they flourished alongside each other, but there was never an intimate relationship.

Terenzi told about theirs first meeting, which happened in 2017 in Sardinia. Michela Murgia was working on a show based on a book and he as assistant director. They immediately made friends and started confiding in each other.

We immediately became friends, then confidants and over the years ‘best friends’, as he said. Ours was a friendship evolved to the nth degree. We flourished next to each other. She needed me and you asked me to do this thing that I would never have done otherwise, because we had never been engaged, there had never been anything other than being brother and sister, two human beings who had met in profound way.

Michela Murgia’s decision

When Michela Murgia discovered she didn’t have much time, she chose someone she trusted, who could make decisions for him and Lorenzo accepted without hesitation.

We looked like a happy 80-year-old couple, who needed only one look to understand each other. In his last look at her, she said many things to me and none.

The thing that Terenzi will miss most, as he himself confided, is that kiss he gave her on the forehead every time he left his room. And Michela’s favorite one, join the thumb and forefinger to make the heart sign.