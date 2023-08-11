Special programming to remember the writer who died in the last few hours, waiting for the funeral

Riccardo Cristilli – Rome

Michelle Murgia in his many lives he also had a television career. The 51-year-old woman had discovered in recent months that she had kidney cancer and had decided to speak openly about her disease, telling how she was living it together with her “queer” family and her husband Lorenzo Terenzi, married last month “in articulo mortis” with a civil ceremony. A way to have someone to whom to entrust his last will, not being able, by law, to do it to all his extended family made up of children of the heart and friends.

Michela Murgia the tv memory — Writer and activist, engaged in the battles for civil and social rights, Michela Murgia wasn’t exactly a television personality. But the TVs have decided to at least partially modify their programming, to pay homage to the deceased writer. Tonight, Friday 11 August, at 20:15 on Rai 3 before A Place in the Sunreplacing a replica of Via dei Matti n.0, will be broadcast the bet of How many stories in which she starred. During the episode Murgia had spoken of her latest novel entitled by her Three Bowlsbut also his own illness, an integral part of the last months of his life. Rai 1’s homage will be nocturnal and at 2.05am on 12 August the episode of Whisperthe program by Gigi Marzullo, with guest Michela Murgia. See also F1 | Leclerc and the heart over the obstacle to fight Red Bull

Ghost Hotel on Sky — Sky joins the national condolences for the disappearance of Michela Murgia, proposing from 10.15 pm on Sky Arte, the episodes of the program Ghost Hotel (always available on NOW in streaming and On demand). Written by Murgia herself with Donato Dallavalle and Valentina Pattavina, the program described the protagonists of 20th-century art and culture. In each episode, Michela Murgia was a sort of hotel concierge who opened the forbidden doors behind which the stories of six personalities were hidden: Truman Capote, Palma Bucarelli, Mata Hari, Anaïs Nin, Nikola Tesla and Kiki de Montparnasse.

the funerals — The funeral will take place in Rome on Saturday 12 August, at 3.30 pm, in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Montesanto in Piazza del Popolo, known as the artists’ church. There will be several personalities from the world of entertainment and culture who will certainly participate in the memory of the writer, just as she will not miss the affection of ordinary people who, despite the period and the heat, will make their presence felt. Michelle Murgia he had an inoperable tumor in the fourth stage, in the interview with Corriere della Sera in which he had recounted his illness for the first time, he explained how it was now too late to do any surgery, as the metastases had reached the lungs and brain. Furthermore, he had clarified how he had no intention of undergoing any treatment. A decision that had divided public opinion, as now happens with everything, but also that had brought her a strong wave of affection. See also River's next 5 matches after the match against Newell's for Date 12 of the LPF

the last book — Alessandro Giammei, one of the spiritual children of Michela Murgia’s Queer family, announced that the writer continued to do her job until the last moment. She was indeed writing a book on gestation for others which, according to the words of Giammei, curator of the work of the Murgia, “became a touching book on the family” which he delivered just before his death. The book will therefore be released soon. Furthermore Giammei explained to the Corsair that there is “also a rich patrimony of files written over many years, many lost stories and unpublished pages”.