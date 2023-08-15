Michela Murgia, the self-coronation of Saviano and the sensitivity of Vittorio Sgarbi

The words used by Vittorio Sgarbi, on the occasion of the death of Michela Murgiapremature and after long unspeakable suffering, they were perfect: as a sensitive person and most respectful of the writer’s tragedy and above all of the pain of her friends and admirers.

Unless, as reported by some newspapers, he has not fallen into the same error of grossness, which he attributed to the judgment given by the Murgia to Battiato’s texts, judging them “bullshit”. That is, he would have said “I’m not a hypocrite, I didn’t like it and he said bullshit”.

Then Claudio Borghi’s observation is correct, even if much criticized on the glaring difference in honors reserved for the Murgia and Maria Giovanna Maglie. Perhaps because the former had destroyed the beauty of the idea of ​​the homeland as a cultural unit and replaced the traditional family with a sort of “tribe”-type association, the now famous queer family. So of the historic triad God, Fatherland, Family, had surprisingly saved only God. While Maglie had simply wanted to be a free woman, with no craving for tribal affiliations.

Saviano, self-appointed heir to the revolutionary Murgiahas completed the destructive work of the historic triad, providing such a crude and childish interpretation of Christianity, incredible for someone who wants to present himself as an intellectual,

And it doesn’t take much culture to realize that, unbiased atheists and agnostics, they must acknowledge that no philosophy, no other religion, no other ideological construction has had an impact on the history of humanity like Christianity. And that the only way to try to transform the eternal warrior who is man into a peaceful creature is that of Christianity. While the cultured and sensitive Saviano sees only resignation in the Christian message: that of the slave. It would be nice to organize a meeting between the rough Saviano and the excellent and refined Marcello Veneziani, who talks about low-level and high-level Christianity.

Saviano is a consistent character. We observe his appearance, the expression of his face and eyes. We then observe a true gentleman of politics: Marco Rizzo, authentic progressive communist who I voted for, I would vote again, convincing several friends to vote for him. Polite, calm, smiling and not aggressive. Just listen to the times he speaks remembering his father, a FIAT worker. It doesn’t seem to me that he’s in a hurry to destroy the family. Obviously he condemns Piaciona’s foreign policy.

I find myself a bit Lombrosian. Indeed, a lot, like all directors.

In a film about the mafia, with so much aggression and violence, who would you entrust to play the bad guy and who the good guy?

