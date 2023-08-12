The funeral took place in the Roman Basilica of Santa Maria in Montesanto, the Church of the Artists. About a thousand people from all over Italy gathered in front of the Church

A big crowd met in Rome, in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Montesantothe Church of the Artists, for the funeral of Michelle Murgiathe writer who passed away on August 10 at the age of 51.

the funeral of michela murgia — Michela Murgia's coffin was transported from some members of the writer's family and by Roberto Saviano. When the coffin arrived in front of the Church of the Artists in Rome, there were more than a thousand people waiting for it. According to the provisions of the writer herself, within the Church no flowers, only vegetable compositions with myrtle, artichokes, chillies, lemon. The function was celebrated by don Walter Inseroassociate professor at the Pontifical Gregorian University and Chaplain at Rai since 2004: "You are in the beyond, your soul is on a journey towards the Father, not towards nothing. Michela has fought many battles, we know" said the priest in homily course.

“I invite you to accept the testimony of faith that she represented in the moment of trial, in illness, in the hard suffering she experienced. Michela carried on the good fight, she kept the faith, Saint Paul would say. She left us this testimony : it is possible to love in pain, it is possible to greet everyone and be reconciled with everyone. Anyone who has had the gift of Providence to be able to share the last moments has seen a woman entrusting herself to God, a woman who he has never been afraid to manifest his faith” were the words of the priest. Among those present were the writer Chiara Valerio, Chiara Tagliaferri and Teresa Ciabatti. Together with them also Paolo Repetto, Elly Schlein, Sandro Veronesi, the author Lella Costa and Roberto Saviano.

the memory of roberto saviano — "Michela has taken care of public affairs, despite the very harsh attacks she has received from the media haters who have tried to intimidate her," said Roberto Saviano speaking in the Church. "She never ceased to be happy, despite the pain she experienced enormous dignity. She has always been someone who chose a side, choosing to defend the last ones, rights. And this was the way to be happy for her" concluded the writer. After the ceremony, the coffin was greeted by a very long applause and by the chorus: "Michela, Michela".