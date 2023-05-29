Michela Murgia: “Xenophobic policies, filings, purges: we are in the new fascism”

“How did we get to this point so suddenly?” It is the question that Michela Murgia tries to answer in a long series of Instagram stories, in which she retraces the last thirty years of Italian history to explain how we arrived at what she calls a “new fascism”.

“Ministers who talk about race, control of women’s bodies, rights taken away from minorities, xenophobic policies, protesters filed by the Digos, purges in the cultural and information system”, the list compiled by the Sardinian writer to summarize the political chronicle of the last weeks. A drift that, according to Murgia, many had already predicted in recent decades. “The current state of affairs has been foreseeable for years and there have been rumors that they have done so, starting from huge or very small events, but all revealing of this new fascism”.

After the rise of the League (“an openly racist, anti-southern, male-dominated and separatist party”), the turning point, claims the author of “Accabadora”, was 2001: “Don’t believe anyone who says it was the Twins. The G8 in Genoa is a point of no return for my generation”. “State violence against the defenseless, the cover-ups, the death of Carlo Giuliani, the politicians who covered up the abuses, the guilty who made a career, the manipulated news, the trials full of lies”, writes Murgia. “Genoa has forever broken my faith in the democratic state”.

The following year “the immigration law on immigration was approved, the mother of all rejections, which is not by chance called Bossi Fini”, recalls Murgia. “Two years later the Biagi law was approved, which precariousized all jobs outside the national category contract”. It is on this last point that he emphasizes: “sharing the same working and employment conditions creates collective awareness and social subjectivity”. Again: “Making a law that brings the bargaining of labor back to the single person shatters at the origin the possibility of creating a common consciousness, class or otherwise. It destroys the idea of ​​work as a collective matter: all alone in front of the master. The rhetoric of merit begins”.

We then move on to the nexus with the twenty years. “Historical fascism was a bourgeois phenomenon, not a popular one, especially on the labor front. The rhetoric of the farmer-leader who threshes was coupled with the dissolution of trade unions, the violent repression of strikes and monopolistic centralisations. If you want to test a fascism, look at its relations with the big industrial interests and compare them with those who, on the other hand, work hard for underpaid or can’t find it. Ask yourself: what interests does it defend?”

Giorgia Meloni’s speech to the assembly of delegates of the CGIL is then cited as an “example”, in which the “No to the minimum wage” was reaffirmed. “In 2006, after three years of the Biagi law, as a telephonist I decided to tell what happens in places where ‘creative’ contracts determine the life of those who sign them. It’s the moment I realize that being pissed off isn’t enough. Dissent must be organized and I only know how to do it in one way: by looking for exact words,” he recalls.

The story moves on to the following years, in which “three very politically relevant things happen”. The first is “family day, the right-wing’s attempt to attack LGBTQ+ rights and women’s reproductive freedom”, followed by “the censorship in Veneto of the books of unwelcome intellectuals” and “the Englaro case”. After having retraced the three events, Murgia affirms that this “new fascism” makes use of “democratic paths, before going as far as to force them”.

“If we don’t see this fascism coming, it is because we are not used to seeing fascism coming from a democracy. We have always seen it starting from more or less dictatorial monarchies or instabilities,” he adds. It is a “relatively new” path that is brought back to “democratura”. According to Murgia, it was Matteo Renzi who proposed himself as a “democrat” with some success. This is because he attempted “centralist reforms (fortunately he lost the constitutional referendum, imagine a similar instrument today in the hands of Meloni)”, he was a “populist” who “disintermediates communication between ‘the boss’ and ‘the people’ (hashtag #dilloamatteo on Twitter)”, “lawsuit (or threat to do so) journalists and intellectuals (hashtag #colposucolpo)”, and “adopts the rhetoric of merit and excellence (we should all be Marchionne) and puts it into practice in the Jobs act” .

Murgia then replies to possible objections: “I know, now someone is coming to tell me: he has also done good things. Like the law on civil unions. But it was exactly that law, from which the fundamental issue of adoption within the LGBT couple was removed, that created the situation that today allows Meloni to cancel the name of a parent from public records “. This is because, according to Murgia, “negotiating with the right on rights has been one of the central issues of Renzism”. Renzi’s accusation also concerns the immigration issue: “it is Renzi’s thought, which is a right-wing thought, that guides the decree criminalizing sea rescue which will make it difficult for NGOs to act”.

Finally, “Giorgia Meloni arrives. But not suddenly from the sewer, like a random sewage outlet”, writes Murgia. “It arrives when it can finally arrive without the masses finding it strange or dangerous. Because the cracks in the sewage pipes started much earlier.” In summary, quoting Primo Levi: “Every era has its fascism”.