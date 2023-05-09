“I would like to say that I don’t know whether to act posthumously or to remind myself that the rumors of my death are greatly exaggerated. It’s the eighteenth “crocodile” I’ve read about people who hated me a lot in life anyway and I’m upset, I don’t know how to behave. If I don’t die within a month, it’s rude because such an expectation has been created…”. So the writer Michela Murgia jokes at the Carcano theater in Milan where on May 8 evening she performed, together with her colleague Chiara Valerio, in the show “Chiara Valerio & Michela Murgia. Instructions for Use”.

Then he shows his usual irony: “The rumors about my death are exaggerated,” he says, echoing a famous line by Mark Twain. And then: “I’ve already read eighteen crocodiles, some of people who hated me. But I said I’m months away, probably many. In short, I’m alive. In fact, very lively, otherwise I wouldn’t be able to keep up with my friend, who has crazy neuronal activity”.

He refers to Chiara Valerio, who is part of his “queer family”. Together they invented the show “Instructions for use”. Which tells the degree of our civilization by imagining that the only finds arriving in the future are the instruction manuals for household appliances. And so they discover that the microwave in the end “is a radar that didn’t make it”. But also a rather apt metaphor for man, «who has his uses, even if you don’t understand how it works and always generates heat in the wrong places». Finally Murgia takes off his hat showing a mop of very close-cropped gray hair. Those are the ones you cut yesterday.