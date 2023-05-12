Michela Murgia: “I present to you my queer family”

After revealing that she has stage four cancer and that she has “bought a house with ten beds, where we can all be together”, Michela Murgia presents her queer family on social media.

In a long post on his profile Instagram, in fact, the author wrote: “The queerest word that exists in Sardinian is ‘I’m coming! bride/on married. Literally it means ‘girlfriend/boyfriend’, but in common usage it is continually bent on relationships with engagement that have nothing to do, as well as with gender or age”.

“Fathers and mothers call their children that way, who use it towards each other and towards their parents. Grandparents and grandmothers call us all grandchildren. Friends address each other in that way, even jokingly in truncated form: ‘sa spò/ su spò’. My aunt and grandmother called me more like that than with my name and my brother still answers the phone that way to this day”.

“It’s like the whole island is holding the roles together every day through the engagement category and it’s curious to think about it, because it’s an unfinished category (a promise) and doesn’t represent any familiar title. Bride and groom are words that indicate the emotional choice, not a role” writes Michela Murgia again.

The writer continues: “The purpose of engagement is to get to know each other and like each other to the point of letting each other’s happiness flash and it seems to me a very nice sentimental posture to exercise. In the queer family that I live there is no one who hasn’t heard the term groom/bride in recent years”.

“After the bewilderment of non-Sardinians, evidence won out: the choice of love must be kept primary, because in the so-called traditional family feelings are linked to roles, while in the queer family it is exactly the opposite: roles are masks that feelings wear when and if needed, otherwise better never. Using alternative language categories allows inclusion, surpasses the performance of legal titles, limits possession dynamics, multiplies amorous energies and makes them flow”.

“In the photos, examples of stable bride and groom in my life. They are personal, of course, but we don’t want them to be private anymore. Family queerness is something that exists and telling about it is an increasingly political necessity, with a fascist government that recognizes no other model for families than its own” concludes the writer.

In Michela Murgia’s queer family, in addition to her future husband Lorenzo Terenzi, there are the opera singer Francesco Leone, the activist Michele Anghileri and many women very close to her, such as the writers Chiara Valerio and Chiara Tagliaferri.