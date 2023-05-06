Michela Murgia has stage four cancer, with metastases “already in the lungs, bones, brain”. And for this reason an operation “would not make sense”. It is the writer herself who reveals it to Corriere della Sera where she, in an interview with Aldo Cazzullo, explains that she now has “months to live”. She is 50 years old, she is Murgia, she explains that she therefore decided to get married “because the state is asking for a role” and that “my husband will know what to do”. Meanwhile, while she is undergoing “biopharmaceutical immunotherapy” to slow the disease, the writer has bought a new house “with ten beds where my queer family can live together”.

Murgia explains that already in 2014, when she was a candidate for the presidency of the Sardinia Region, she had been diagnosed with lung cancer but that she had not talked about it because “I didn’t want pity”. Now the cancer “started from the kidney, but due to the covid I had neglected the controls”. “You don’t go back – she explains in the pages of the Corsera -, but I’m not afraid of death”.