“Stage IV renal cell carcinoma”. In an interview with Corriere della Sera on her latest novel, Michela Murgia says that the diagnosis that opens the book is the one that concerns her. “I’m treating myself with biopharmaceutical immunotherapy. It does not attack the disease; stimulates the response of the immune system. The goal is not to eradicate evil, it’s late, but to gain time. Months, maybe many », she adds. An operation, he continues, “would make no sense. The metastases are already in the lungs, bones, brain.

Taking stock without regrets, Murgia underlines: «I am fifty years old, but I have lived ten lives. I’ve done things that the vast majority of people don’t do in their entire lives. Things I didn’t even know I wanted. I have precious memories.” The writer had already had cancer. »To a lung. Cough. I did a check. She was at a very early stage, we recognized it right away. A kick ass. But I was in the electoral campaign ». “That time I could not say that I was sick. Opponents would have accused me of speculating on pain; supporters would not see in me the strength they sought. I had to hide the pain, have surgery elsewhere », she says. This time she noticed it because she was no longer breathing. “They took five liters of water out of my lung. This time the cancer had started in the kidney. But because of Covid I had neglected the checks ».

“Pain cannot be erased; trauma yes. It can be managed. You need time to get used to the transit yourself and the people close to you. A time to think about how to greet those you love, and how you would like them to greet you. I’m not alone. I have ten people. My queer family,” she continues. «I bought a house, with ten beds, where we could all be together; I was only sorry that they denied me the mortgage because I was sick. I did everything I wanted. And now I’m getting married.” “The state will eventually want a legal name that makes the decisions, but I’m not getting married just to let one person decide for me. I love and am loved, the roles are masks that are assumed when needed». The writer explains that she will marry «a man, but she could have been a woman. In taking care of each other we have never made a gender issue ».

She says she vomited more than from the tumor due to the hatred received in response to her opinions in recent years: «Before Elly Schlein’s arrival I found myself, with a few other writers like Roberto Saviano, making up for the absence of the left , to defend rights and freedoms in public debate”. «They said to me: you… But you who? “You of the Democratic Party”. But I have never voted for the Democratic Party in my life”. And always speaking of politics, he concludes: “I only hope to die when Giorgia Meloni is no longer Prime Minister”. “Because yours is a fascist government” “When I was twenty we wondered if we would die Christian Democrats. It doesn’t matter if I don’t have much time left: the important thing for me now is not to die a Fascist”.