It is a Michela Murgia without filters, the one who talks about herself, her illness, the plural universe of human relationships and her queer family in a long interview with Simone Marchetti on Vanity Fair. A month and a half after the public disclosure of the disease from which she suffers, a fourth stage tumor that promises to leave her a few months to live, Murgia returns to the conversation with the weekly on all the topics that are closest to her heart, and tells how it began the awareness of the disease, overturning the schemes.

“I arrived at the hospital dying. In the ambulance, in the emergency room and then immediately in the operating room. It was the second lockdown, New Year’s Eve 2021. I was in a semi-conscious condition, convinced I was dying and with the doctors convinced that I would die. When I recovered and went out, when the cancer diagnosis came it was good news, because I still had time, because I wouldn’t have died in intensive care ”Murgia recalled speaking of the day she received the cancer diagnosis. “I didn’t feel rejection, that news didn’t mean cancer, it meant time. I’m not afraid of death. I’m afraid of pain. Of course we talk about my death. If one of my children got sick, I wouldn’t be so happy”.

Murgia then explained the sensations that accompany his journey: “I’m on a threshold. On the one hand the love I experience from my family is a state of strong bliss. I wake up thinking: what an ass! Or rather: there are moments of atheism in which I say what an ass and moments in which I say thank you God! It’s a fantastic gift, I’m doing the things I wanted, I’m loving the people I wanted, I wrote the books I wanted.” And on her ‘positive’ approach: “How many can say ‘Everything I wanted to do, I did’?” she added: “If today they said to me ‘What is it that you still want to do?’ The last thing is to go to South Korea to meet Bts (the best-selling artists in South Korea, with over 44.9 million physical records sold since their debut, ed). I probably won’t go, but Bts will come to me. You can’t know. It’s the last wish of wishes, like in the Neverending Story when you have the last one left to make and you can’t find your way home. It is perhaps right that he remains unsatisfied”.

Michela Murgia also spoke about her will. What was it like setting it up? “Funny” she said: “After you solved the real estate issue, which in our case was easy because we are not real estate developers, it was fun for emotional things”. As for her possessions: “All my wardrobe goes to Tagliaferri who will distribute it according to his choices. Patrizia will have the patrimony of jewels and costume jewelery. I’ve never loved gold or even silver, but all the junk I’ve accumulated in my life will weigh about thirty kilos. The funny thing was Alessandro’s request. A list in which he told me: I want your computers, your account passwords, the French knighthood title and the USB stick with all the games in the community” he explained, “Chiara Valerio on the other hand doesn’t want to know anything about it, she is in the refusal phase, she says: “I want to treat you alive until the last day, I want to pretend that these preparations for death do not exist”. It’s her way of protecting herself from the thought of loss.”