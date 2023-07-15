Michela Murgia married her partner, the actor and director Lorenzo Terenzi with a civil ceremony celebrated at home. The two announced the wedding via an Instagram post, in which they explained the reason for their union. “A few days ago Lorenzo and I got married civilly – wrote the writer -. We did it “in articulo mortis” because every day there is a different physical complication, I go in and out of the hospital and now we no longer take anything for granted”.

Michela Murgia has been fighting a tough battle against stage four cancer for some time and, in the last period, the situation has been getting complicated with continuous entries and exits from hospitals. The writer therefore decided to get married to “guarantee each other’s rights”.

“We did it reluctantly: if we had had another way to guarantee each other’s rights we would never have resorted to such a patriarchal and limited tool, which forces us to reduce a much richer and stronger experience to the representation of the couple, where the number 2 is the opposite of who we are. No wishes, therefore, because the ritual we would have liked does not yet exist. But it will exist and we want to contribute to its birth”.

The writer then announced that the real celebrations of love in her queer family will take place in a few days: “In the garden of the house still moving, we will give life to our idea of ​​celebrating the queer family. Our promises will not be what we were forced to make the other day. We want to share it in our own way and we will do it from this profile, without journalists or various media. Our personal experience, like that of all3, today is more political than ever and if I could leave a symbolic legacy, I would like it to be this: another model of relationship, one more for those who have had to fight in life always feeling something less ”.