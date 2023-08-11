The news has just arrived, the whole world of politics is in mourning. She passed away forever, at only 51 years old, Michelle Murgia. The writer and activist had revealed, not long ago, that she had stage four kidney cancer.

Michela Murgia was aware of the fact that she had little time left to liveshe herself had revealed during an interview with the Corriere della Sera. He had decided to treat himself withbiopharmaceutical immunotherapy. One way to buy as much time as possible, to defeat that monster was too late. She was a warrior, already survived a first evil that struck her in 2014.

The writer found herself facing the terrible diagnosis and listening to the words of that doctor who followed her, the operation was no longer an option because the metastases had already affected the brain and its bones. Murgia herself had publicly revealed:

The doctor who follows me explained it well, cancer is not something I have, it’s something I am. Cancer is an accomplice to my complexity, not an enemy to be destroyed. I don’t want and I can’t wage war on my body. I would never call him the cursed or the alien.

Michela in the last months of her life had decided to marry Lorenzo Terenzi. A choice made to guarantee her husband every decision-making power over her, because the state is what it wants, a legal name. In June, the activist was seen in public for the last time, explaining that she should stop and enjoy what little time with loved ones. The important thing was leave with so many memories to cherish. She had thanked everyone for the affection and the many messages received every day and she had apologized for not being able to answer everyone, her tiredness was now mistress of her fragile body.

The news has thrown many people into despair, especially colleagues from the world of politics. Numerous farewell messages which in these hours are shared on social networks to remember her. Michela Murgia died forever at the age of 51.