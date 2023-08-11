Michela Murgia died, the fight against cancer made public and her political battles

Michelle Murgia died in Rome late yesterday evening, the writer had 51 years old and had been struggling with a for some time cancer renal stage 4, the most advanced. Since last May 6, the date on which he publicly told of his renal cell carcinoma, has updated its readers constantly on the development of his disease. With a photo of her smiling with headphones and oxygen nasal cannulas, last July 29 she had made it known that she had returned to hospital. “I can get better, but I can’t get better. Better is still preferable to bad.” Born on 3 June 1972 in Cabras, a small town of almost 9,000 inhabitants in the province of Oristano in Sardinia, Michela Murgia she was an intellectual with a thousand faces.

From 2010 to 2014 it was married to computer scientist Manuel Persico. Her second wedding took place on 15 July: she got married civilly with the actor Lorenzo Terences. An obligatory and “unwilling” passage, determined by the need to guarantee each other’s rights in case things got complicated because “the state wants a legal name that makes the decisions”. Then a week later she celebrated what for her was the union she really believed in: romance with his queer family.

