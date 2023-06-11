Michela Murgia announces the stop to public outings: “Thanks for the invitations but I don’t have the strength or the time to accept them”

“Thank you for the invitations you are making me. I don’t have the strength or the time to accept them, my next time is for those I love”. So Michela Murgia, after the controversies of the past few weeks, announced that she will no longer make public appearances. The writer, who revealed in early May that she had stage four cancer, explained to her followers that she wanted to dedicate herself to her affections.

“I’m coming home from what was the last public outing I plan to do for the next six months,” she said in stories posted on Instagram today. “I won’t even be making presentations of ‘Three Bowls’,” she specified, referring to his latest book. “Thank you who are loving this book beyond hope.”