The writer talks about every single part of a dress that is not a wedding dress

It was the same Michele Murgia, in a white dress at his “wedding”to explain each detail of a dress which is not nuptial, is not bridal. Rich in symbols, the white dress by Dior tells a lot about the last months of the writer’s life, forced to contract a civil ceremony to give her queer family those rights that otherwise the Italian state would not have guaranteed.

When Maria Grazia Chiuri told me ‘I want to design your wedding dress’ I felt embarrassed.

This is the comment of the writer and activist who recounts her marriage to Lorenzo Terenzi in articulo mortis. A civil ceremony required to define their relationship in a binary perspective. A man who marries a woman does not fall within the concept of a queer family that Michela Murgia has repeatedly recounted.

Lorenzo and I signed a contract with the state to have rights that there was no other way to obtain so quickly.

Michela Murgia wanted to deconstruct the classic symbolism of weddings. Everyone wore white dresses, not just her, who never considered herself a bride. When the Dior stylist, Maria Grazia Chiuricalled her to make her wedding dress, the writer was very clear about what she would wear:

I would like to make our experience political to show that we have found another way to be together.

The designer soon sent the sketches of a mini family collection donated to Michela Murgia’s queer family, with genderless and interchangeable pieces:

Completely white for everyone: it de-sacralizes the wedding colour, which changes its meaning: white is inclusive, an additive synthesis of all the colors of the spectrum.

The white dress had an inscription embroidered with red beads: “God save the queer”. The same phrase appears on Dior’s t-shirts with the writer’s face instead of the Queen. On her finger a ring with a frog, made in Grand Tour resin, which represents the growth of an extended family.